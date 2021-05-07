ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford man is facing charges after he was found with an illegal handgun during a traffic stop.
Police arrested 33-year-old Zabdiel Hueca on Thursday following a traffic stop on I-91 south in Rocky Hill.
According to police, Hueca was driving a grey Honda Accord that had a fake temporary registration.
During a traffic stop, the state trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car.
The trooper also found that there was a warrant out for Hueca’s arrest, for violation of probation.
The trooper then found a 9mm Smith and Wesson in the car.
Hueca was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a pistol/revolver, having a weapon in a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under suspension, and more.
He was released on a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.