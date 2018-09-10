PD: Hartford man threatened staff at St. Francis Hospital

A Hartford man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened staff at St. Francis Hospital.
Officers were called to the hospital on Monday morning, where a patient who had been treated for a hand injury threatened staff for improper medical treatment.
Police said the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Anthony Grady, threatened to shoot hospital staff with a rifle.
Officers searched Grady’s home, and no weapons were found.
During the search, they did find a dog that was severely malnourished. The dog was taken to a veterinarian for treatment.
Grady was arrested and charged with second-degree threatening and cruelty to animals.
Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.