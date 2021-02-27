HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A woman from Hartford has died after being hit by a car late Friday night.
It happened on Albany Avenue, just before midnight.
When officers arrived, they found a woman unresponsive at the scene.
She was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.
She has been identified as 32-year-old Kedine Campbell.
Surveillance footage from the area shows a smaller dark-colored SUV traveling westbound on Albany Avenue near Oakland Terrace, hitting Campbell and leaving the scene.
Police said excessive speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.