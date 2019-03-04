MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- Manchester police are searching for a home invasion suspect who's considered armed and dangerous.
Police said 19-year old Josian Rodriguez allegedly forced his way into a home on Wetherell Street last month and assaulted a juvenile victim inside.
Last month, police arrested two others accused in the home invasion, Dujean Hines and Dorian Laboy, both 24.
Police said Rodriguez is known to frequent the Hartford and East Hartford areas.
Anyone with information should contact police at (860) 643-3373.
