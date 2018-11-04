HARTFORD, CT (WFSB)- Interstate 91 northbound near exit 27 in Hartford is closed following a motor vehicle crash, officials say.
The crash happened near Airport Rd. around 12:15 p.m.
Police said there were minor injuries.
It is unclear at this time when the road will re-open.
