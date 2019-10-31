WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are investigating reports of razor blades being found in candy baskets on Halloween.
Police received reports of razor blades being found in candy baskets. The blades were loose in the baskets and no reports of razor blades in candy have been made, according to police.
Officers were able to determine the razor blades came from a home located at 102 Horseshoe Drive in Waterbury, where police are now conducting an investigation.
One person is currently in custody.
At this time, police said no injuries have been reported related to this incident.
Police are asking all residents, especially those who were in the area of Horseshoe Drive, to check their candy.
If the candy appears to have been tampered with or foreign objects are found, residents are advised to contact police.
More information about the incident is expected to be released at a later time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.