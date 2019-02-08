ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a crash after an elderly woman drove into the front of a home Friday afternoon.
Enfield police said the crash happened at 28 Steele Rd. around noon.
The 83-year-old driver suffered minor injuries after hitting the house.
There were two people inside the home at the time of the incident. Both suffered minor injuries.
Town officials will be inspecting the home to determine if it remains habitable.
The crash remains under investigation.
