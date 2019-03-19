NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – One person was injured during a shooting in New Haven Tuesday.
Police responded to Dickerman Street between Sperry and Orchard Street.
The victim was taken to the hospital in a private car.
The status of the victim is unknown at this time.
Police are gathering more information.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
