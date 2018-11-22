NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Three people were injured in a crash that may have involved alcohol on Wednesday in New Haven, Police said.
A Toyota Camry struck a tree on Olive Street, south of Chapel Street around 11 p.m.
Police said a 39-year-old man from New Haven was critically injured and his pulse stopped at the scene of the crash.
However, his pulse was regained shortly thereafter.
The driver, a 38-year-old man from New Haven, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A 41-year-old man from New Haven who was sitting in the rear seat suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Police.
The Toyota Camry sustained heavy damage and the air bags deployed.
