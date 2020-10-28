NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- A 31-year-old woman is facing charges after the car she was driving struck a Connecticut State Police cruiser and another car on I-395 south in Norwich.
It happened a little after 9 p.m. on Tuesday, in the area of exit 11.
A state trooper had been pulled over at the scene of a crash, with his cruisers emergency lights, directional arrow bar, and light bar activated and flashing. He had been blocking the right lane.
While he was entering information from the crash, a Ledyard woman driving a 2019 Kia Forte failed to move over, police said, hitting the back of the police cruiser.
Her vehicle then spun around and hit another car that had been traveling in the left lane.
The woman showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test.
She was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, following too close, and operating with unsafe tires.
According to police, she had been arrested previously for driving while intoxicated.
The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
