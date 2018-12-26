MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Manchester Police said they made four arrests following a fight that involved up to 300 people at Buckland Hills Mall on Wednesday.
Around 6 p.m. officers responded to a report of a large fight and disturbances inside of the mall involving mostly juveniles.
Sergeant Shea said the initial fight started in front of Forever 21 and spread to other parts of the mall.
Police said they discovered a .22 cal Taurus 228 pistol tucked into the waistband of a 17-year-old male who refused to leave.
The teenager was arrested and charged with breach of peace, interfering with officers, inciting a riot, criminal trespass, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Dynastee McCoy, 19, of Wethersfield was also arrested and charged with breach of peace, interfering with officers, and inciting a riot.
Additionally, Inaeja Williams, 18, of Hartford, and Naejza Bates, 18, from New Britain, were arrested and charged with breach of peace, interfering with officers, and inciting a riot.
Manchester Police are trying to determine if the incident was pre-planned.
A similar incident happened in 2016 at the mall. Police believe that incident was planned on social media.
It is unknown at this time if the fights are related to those that caused the CT Post Mall in Milford to close early this evening.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.