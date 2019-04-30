PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Plainville residents are being notified after some U.S. Post Office mailboxes were broken into on East Main Street.
Police said it happened between 3:30 p.m. on April 27 and 7:30 a.m. April 29 at mailboxes on East Main Street between Hough and Whiting streets.
Several pieces of mail were stolen.
Anyone who may have dropped checks or financial information in those boxes between those times should stop payments on the checks and issue a freeze or fraud alert on any potentially impacted bank accounts.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of identity theft or fraud should contact Plainville police.
Police said the two incidents of theft of mail are under investigation and may be related to recent similar thefts of mail throughout the state.
