PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A juvenile was arrested on Friday after making a threat to Plainfield High School, said police.
According to officials the juvenile, who was recently expelled from the school, made a threat on social media involving postings of him with a firearm. The post was screen captured and sent to other students.
Police say officers were immediately deployed to the school after being notified of the threat around 7:40 a.m.
The suspect was located not on school grounds and detained, said police.
The suspect has been charged with Breach of Peace 2nd Degree, officials said.
Police say the incident was brought before an Honorable Judge of the Superior Juvenile Court House Willimantic after further investigation. The judge determined Probable Cause and the suspect was ordered detained to the Hartford Juvenile Detention.
The suspect will be seen on May 21 at the Willimantic Superior Court for Juvenile Matters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.