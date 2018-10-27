WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - West Haven Police said a person was killed in a three car crash on Saturday morning.
Officers responded to Elm Street near First Avenue around 6:40 a.m.
Sgt. Charles Young said a van was on fire after hitting two parked vehicles.
According to Young, the origin and cause of the van fire is unknown.
The Major Accident Squad and Detective Division are investigating along with the Fire Marshal and the State Police Fire Marshal Unit.
The driver’s identity is unknown at this time, as is the cause and manner of death.
Elm Street between First Avenue and Second Avenue may be closed until mid afternoon while the investigation is being conducted.
Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.