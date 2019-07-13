NORWALK, CT (WFSB) – Police have arrested a Kohl’s employee for sexual assault in Norwalk.
Officials say the Norwalk Police Department Patrol Division investigated a complaint involving Kohl’s Loss Prevention Officer Edwin Espichan on June 21.
Police say the parents of two female juveniles reported the juveniles were detained by Espichan in the Kohl’s security office at 500 Connecticut Avenue.
While the juveniles were detained, Espichan asked for sexual favors in lieu of their parents or the police being called, officials said.
Police say Detective Marquis and Detective Lapak of the Special Investigation Unit assumed the investigation of the incident and revealed that one of the juveniles was sexually assaulted by Espichan while they were detained.
The juvenile victims were released after being detained for more than an hour, said police. Espichan contacted one of the juvenile victims on social media later that day.
Special Victims Unit Detectives arrested Edwin Espichan, 35, of White Plains New York, without incident at the Kohl’s at 500 Connecticut Avenue on July 12.
Espichan’s charges include Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree, two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree, two counts of Unlawful Restraint in the First Degree, and two counts of Disorderly Conduct.
Espichan has been placed on $500,000 bond.
