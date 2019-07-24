WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police are looking for the person who took a bronze bell from a church construction site.
Police were called to the site on North Main Street last month, where crews were demolishing an old church structure and another building.
During the demolition, three church bells belonging to the Nativity of the Holy Virgin Orthodox Church were stored onsite.
On June 28, the smallest bell, weighing about 300 pounds, was reported missing.
The bronze bell was approximately 110 years old and was stamped with "MENEELY BELL CO., TROY, N.Y."
Police said the metal was worth about $500.
At this time no suspect has been identified.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-574-6941.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.