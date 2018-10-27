ORANGE, CT (WFSB)- According to State Police, four people have been transported to Yale Hospital this morning following a single-vehicle crash on Route 15 in Orange.
Police say the vehicle struck a tree around 10:30 a.m. on Route 15 southbound near Exit 56.
One person is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
The right lane is currently closed.
