WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Watertown police are investigating the report of a home invasion that happened early Thanksgiving Day.
Police say it happened around 3 a.m. at a home on Cherry Avenue.
Officers said several people in the home who said a person they knew broke into the home, and punched and kicked a man and then fled the scene.
Detectives later identified the suspect as 30-year-old Adam Benet of Litchfield.
Benet was charged with home invasion, burglary and assault.
Police said the victim was targeted.
