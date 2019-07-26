SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Gilbert School teacher is facing charges after being arrested earlier this month in Simsbury.
Brad Toomey, 38, was arrested on July 14 and charged with second-degree breach of peace, interfering with an officer, and evading responsibility.
According to an arrest report, Toomey allegedly tried getting into someone's home in Simsbury on the night of July 14.
It is unclear if that person was known to him.
He ran off after the person in the home yelled at him.
Police said this happened after he allegedly struck a vehicle while leaving a local bar, Hoops and Hops.
When an officer caught up with Toomey, he reportedly fled on foot and disobeyed commands from the officer.
Ultimately, the officer used his taser on Toomey who was eventually taken into custody.
Police said Toomey was intoxicated at the time.
Toomey is an English teacher at The Gilbert School which is located in Winsted.
