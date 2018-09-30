Police are searching for a male and female suspected to have stolen a car from a victim at a gas station in East Lyme on Saturday evening.
Police said the couple, one of which was wielding a knife, approached the victim who was seated in the passenger seat of the parked car at the Niantic Star Gas Station at about 6 p.m. and began driving the car onto Route 161.
Police said after a short time the passenger was able to escape while the couple took the car.
Police said the couple attempted to steal another car prior to carjacking incident, but were unsuccessful.
Those who may have witnessed this incident or have information is urged to contact East Lyme Detective Mark Comeau at 860-739-5900.
