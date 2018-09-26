The search is on to find a man accused of robbing a bank in Berlin.
Officers said the suspect took money around 6 p.m. from the People's United Bank inside the Stop and Shop on Farmington Avenue.
Investigators say the suspect is in his 50s.
The suspect is described as tall and slender, with wire rimmed glasses, wearing a dark green or blue hat with possibly a Seattle Seahawk logo on the front, a brown hooded zip up Carhartt style jacket, relaxed blue jeans and dark Adidas sneakers.
Police said he did not show or imply a weapon.
The American Banker's Association is offering a $500.00 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the perpetrator.
Anyone with information should contact Berlin police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.