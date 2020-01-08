VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- Vernon police arrested a man accused in a ‘shots fired’ incident earlier this week.
On Jan. 6, police received a call about six gunshots having been fired in the area of Hartford Turnpike and the Manchester town line.
The caller also said the vehicle involved sped away from the area towards Manchester.
Police were then called to a home on Reservoir Road where a car was left abandoned in the driveway of a home.
Officers then located a man identified as 35-year-old Jonathan Saldivar, of Glastonbury, walking in the area with a gas can.
According to police, Saldivar was wanted on an active arrest warrant linked to a prior domestic violence incident.
He was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol that he was prohibited by law from having.
Police said he reportedly stole the firearm from his current girlfriend. Shell casings were also found in the back seat of the car.
He was charged with violating a restraining order, carrying a firearm without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, theft of a firearm, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.
The other warrant he was wanted on charged him with violation of a restraining order and interfering with police.
Officers did conduct a welfare check of the domestic violence victim linked to Saldivar and determined she was safe and had not had any recent physical contact with him.
He was held on a $520,000 bond.
