MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A Middletown man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a two-month old baby.
On Monday, police arrested Luis Gabriel Krom and charged him with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment.
His arrest comes after the infant was found with serious external and internal injuries and was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.
According to a police report, the child was found with markings on and around the neck that were synonymous with strangulation. There was also bruising on the infant’s head and ankles, injuries in the child’s mouth and throat, and abrasion injuries around the infant’s face.
While hospitalized, a brain bleed was discovered as a result of the inflicted trauma, the police report said.
Police said this is the second time Krom has been accused of assaulting an infant. In 2017, he was accused of assaulting a one-month-old while the baby was strapped in a car seat inside a vehicle.
Krom was convicted in that incident and served prison time.
In this most recent incident, he was expected to face a judge on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.