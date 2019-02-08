WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police arrested a man accused of shooting at a car on Tuesday.
Xavier Ryan Pellot, 19, is accused of hanging out of a car and shooting at another car that was speeding away at a high rate of speed.
The shooting happened in the area of Waterville and Chestnut streets.
Pellot was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal attempt/assault, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal weapon in a motor vehicle, illegal discharge of a firearm, and illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver.
He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.
