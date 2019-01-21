HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police arrested a man accused of firing a gun at someone outside a diner.
The shots were fired on Dec. 16 outside of the Three Brothers Diner on Dixwell Avenue, around 2 a.m.
Police said 24-year-old Trevon Highsmith, of New Haven, allegedly fired multiple gunshots at someone who was entering the diner.
The victim was not injured.
Highsmith then fled the scene.
Last week he was arrested and charged with illegal discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and first-degree reckless endangerment.
He was held on a $100,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 31.
