HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Hamden police arrested a man accused of interfering with a search warrant execution related to two shootings that happened last month.
Police arrested 21-year-old Shakur Ford, who fled from officers who showed up at his home to serve a search warrant related to shootings that happened on June 28 in Hamden.
According to police, Ford fled from police, leading them on a foot chase.
He was eventually taken into custody and charged with interfering with a search warrant.
The shootings happened on Choate Avenue during a house party, and left five people injured.
A shooter has not yet been identified.
