MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A 25-year-old man is facing charges after police said he robbed two different places with a bb gun.
The first robbery happened on Oct. 8 at the drive-up ATM at the People's United Bank on South Broad Street.
The second happened on Oct. 10 at the Taste of Thai restaurant, also on South Broad Street.
Tasmine Shannonhouse, of Hamden, was arrested and faces several charges including robbery and larceny.
