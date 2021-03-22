NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police have arrested a person in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Monday morning.
Police said around 9:20 a.m., a woman identified as 28-year-old Alessia Mesquita, was murdered in the area of Clifton and Lenox streets.
New Haven police said the incident started as a domestic disturbance while Mesquita and the suspect were inside of the car.
That's when the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Rashod Newton is accused of pushing Mesquita out of the car, shooting and killing her.
The couple’s 1-year-old daughter was inside the car at the time of the shooting, but she was not injured.
Newton and the child were tracked to an area on Eastern Street.
Police say Newton was arrested in connection to an assault warrant out of West Haven.
The child was found safe with Newton and was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures.
A Silver Alert was issued for the child, but has since been canceled.
"Domestic violence is something we're always aware of. It's always something we need to be paying attention to as community members, as clergy, as family members because you don't know what is going to be a tipping point. What is going to escalate to something potentially this tragic happening," said Acting Chief Renee Dominguez, New Haven Police Department.
Newton is being held on the assault warrant out of West Haven. Charges related to the murder are pending.
Police are still investigating the murder at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses for Mesquita. Click here to learn more.
(2) comments
Also, thanks to the CT Catch and Release, I mean Judicial, System, this punk should have been in jail for the 6 years, the last time he was convicted in 2016.
Is this the same Rashod Newton who is a convicted felon, therefore, couldn't legally possess a firearm? Another fine example of those "tough" gun laws that Malloof cried for working oh so well. LMFAO!
