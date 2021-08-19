SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – Southington police arrested a man accused of stalking a person he was in a former relationship with.
Police were notified earlier this month by the victim, who said 33-year-old Mark Curschmann sent an email that stated, "she is lucky she is not home, he is going to stab her."
The victim told police that Curschmann had been sending her threatening emails saying he was going to stab her.
A witness told police Curschmann went to the victim’s house looking for her, and stating that he would “get [the victim] next time.”
Police said Curschmann is believed to have made about 56 harassing phone calls from a blocked number that all went unanswered. Six of those calls were made while the victim was being interviewed by police.
Investigators were able to confirm the phone calls and see a series of emails that were reportedly sent by Curschmann.
He was later located at his home in Bristol and was taken into custody. He was charged with second-degree threatening, second-degree harassment, and second-degree breach of peace.
He was held on a $150,000 bond at the time.
Police also said Curschmann is a citizen of Germany and was planning to travel back to the country on the same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.