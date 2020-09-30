SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Southington police have arrested a man accused of threatening police officers following a reported burglary at his father's home.
The burglary was reported Wednesday afternoon on Frost Street.
When officers arrived in the area, they spotted 21-year-old Connor Trasinski walking down the street. He was identified as the suspect after reportedly stealing $1,300 in cash from the home, along with other items.
As police tried to take Trasinski into custody, police said he refused to follow orders, and took out a knife and threatened officers.
An officer followed Trasinski for a little over a mile onto Mount Vernon Road, trying to take him into custody.
After several unsuccessful attempts to arrest Trasinski, an officer deployed a single bean bag shotgun round.
That's when police said Trasinski threw the knife and surrendered.
No serious injures were reported, other than Trasinski suffering minor bruising from the bean bag round.
Trasinski was charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree larceny, violation of a protective order, interfering with an officer, breach of peace, reckless endangerment, assault on a public safety officer, and negligent use of a highway by pedestrian.
He was held on a $150,000 bond.
