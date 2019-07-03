WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A Wolcott man is facing charges, accused of stealing from a Watertown liquor store.
The burglary at Highgate Liquors on Main Street happened on May 11.
On Wednesday, police said they arrested 44-year-old Edward Charette, who had been out on parole for burglary charges at the time.
He was charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, and second-degree criminal mischief.
He’s expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
(1) comment
Another fine example of Malloy's 2'nd Chance Society. Dems are killing Connecticut slowly but surely.
