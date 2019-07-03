WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A Wolcott man is facing charges, accused of stealing from a Watertown liquor store.

The burglary at Highgate Liquors on Main Street happened on May 11.

On Wednesday, police said they arrested 44-year-old Edward Charette, who had been out on parole for burglary charges at the time.

He was charged with third-degree burglary, sixth-degree larceny, and second-degree criminal mischief.

He’s expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Jules Winnfield
Jules Winnfield

Another fine example of Malloy's 2'nd Chance Society. Dems are killing Connecticut slowly but surely.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.