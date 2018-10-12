WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Watertown police are investigating after a man approached a boy who had gotten off the school bus on Thursday.
Police said the boy was dropped off around 2:50 p.m. on Thursday at the top of Tucker Avenue near French Street.
The boy told police a man driving a white sedan approached him and asked him if he needed a ride and asked him to get into the car.
The boy said no and ran home, police said.
The man was described as having tan skin and was in his late 20s, wearing a blue shirt with a baseball cap. He also had dark hair and scruff on his face.
Police said he was driving a white Toyota sedan.
Anyone with information should contact police at 860-945-5200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.