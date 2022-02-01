NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – Police arrested a man after a shooting at a gas station in Naugatuck.
The incident happened at the Mobil Gas Station on South Main Street on January 1, police said.
Police say two males had a dispute inside the gas station.
The dispute then moved into the parking lot.
Police say one of the males, Derrick Colson, 26, discharged a round at the other male.
Colson missed the victim and hit the ground, police said.
"All persons involved in this incident had subsequently left the area prior to the arrival of police," police said.
Authorities say nobody was injured in the shooting.
“The suspect and evidence were eventually developed through investigative efforts led by Naugatuck Police Detectives in the days after this incident,” Naugatuck police said.
Colson faces charges of criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, assault in the third degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, and breach of peace in the second degree.
Police say he was taken into custody on February 1 without incident.
Colson is held on a $150,000 bond and is due in Waterbury Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.