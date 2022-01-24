WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police in Wallingford arrested a suspected "peeping tom" after several incidents where a man was looking into people’s windows.
Craige Stephens, 40, of New Britain, is accused of looking into neighbors’ windows in Wallingford.
About three months ago Stephens was arrested in Canton for a similar case.
“Over the course of 2020 and 2021 we investigated a large number of peeping tom type incidents,” said Sergeant Stephen Jaques with the Wallingford Police Department.
Wallingford police investigated Stephens after a lengthy investigation involving several search warrants.
Stephens faces charges of voyeurism, disorderly conduct, and third degree criminal trespass.
Police say one of the incidents happened over the summer on Clifton Street, just a mile down the street from the police station.
“We talked to one of the victims who said she witnesses somebody looking through her window,” Jaques said.
Police say they searched the area and found evidence that Stephens was there.
“They located cinder blocks where the victim reported seeing the suspect and our officers basically had a clue that somebody had been there,” Jaques said.
“It’s very disturbing. And it’s scary,” said Denise Roy of Wallingford.
Wallingford neighbors, sisters Denise and Danielle Roy, were shocked to hear about the case.
“I’m glad that he got arrested at least they found him and got caught that’s what the important thing is it’s not going to continue,” Denise said.
This isn’t the first time Stephens was arrested.
Canton police arrested Stephens in the fall.
Police say he was peeping in windows in the Collinsville area of Canton.
“Voyeurism is terrible,” said Danielle Roy. “It’s disgusting, and that person needs help.”
Wallingford police are asking any witnesses to come forward.
“If you do have incidents that are similar to this and have happened in the past and you haven’t reported yet to us we ask that you come forward and let us know,” Jaques said.
Stephens was arrested on a $25,000 bond.
He is due in court in Meriden on March 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.