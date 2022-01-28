NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Police arrested a man in New London after he slashed car tires Thursday night.
Police say they received a report of a man using a knife to slice car tires in the area of Mercer Street and Brainard Street.
Authorities say witnesses provided a description and photograph of the suspect.
The man was then found by officers at a business on Broad Street, police said.
“The male was found to be in possession of two knives, one of which contained a black rubber like substance on the blade,” New London police said.
James Castro-Campos, 39, was charged with 39 counts of criminal mischief in the third degree.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call New London police at 860-447-5269 Ext. 0. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting “NLPDTip” and the information to “Tip411” (847411).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.