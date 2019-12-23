NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Britain man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the vandalism of a historic monument.
Earlier this month, police arrested 20-year-old Michael Sharpe and charged him with first-degree criminal mischief.
The vandalism at the Borinqueneers Monument on Beaver Street in New Britain was reported back in June.
The monument honors the 65th Infantry Regiment whose soldiers were primarily Puerto Rican and who fought in several notable wars such as World War I, World War II and the Korean War.
Police said the vandals spray painted several parts of the monument, and the clean-up cost was estimated to be about $3,000.
Sharpe was initially arrested on a failure to appear warrant, but information he provided to officers about the vandalism led to him being charged for his involvement in the incident.
More arrests are expected, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.