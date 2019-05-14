SHELTON, CT (WFSB) -- A Shelton man is facing charges after police said he authored a fake inheritance letter after his friend died.
Police were called to a home on Howe Avenue on April 19 for the report of an unresponsive male.
When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Ospina performing CPR on his friend, who was later pronounced dead. He died of natural causes.
A letter was later found next to the man’s body that said if he happened to die that day, he wished to leave all of his belongings to his friend, Jorge Ospina.
An investigation revealed that Ospina actually wrote the letter in an attempt to inherit all of his friend’s belongings.
Ospina was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal attempt at larceny, second-degree forgery, and tampering with physical evidence.
He’s expected to appear in court later this month.
