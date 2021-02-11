HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A New Haven man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a young child.
Police in Hamden were called to a home early in the morning on Feb. 6.
According to police, 37-year-old Antwuane Darden reportedly broke into a home and sexually assaulted a young child while they were sleeping.
The child was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
Darden, a registered sex offender, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault, home invasion, and risk of injury to a minor.
He was held on a $500,000 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.
