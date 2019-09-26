PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Prospect are looking for a man accused of breaking into the Aria banquet facility earlier this week.
It happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m., where police responded to the facility for an activated alarm.
When officers arrived, they saw the man inside a kitchen area, who ran once he spotted police.
It was determined the man got in through an unlocked kitchen window.
The suspect also tried to take several boxes of meat products from the kitchen, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 203-758-6150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.