SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Southington police have arrested a man who called 9-1-1 while in the backseat of a police cruiser.
It happened on May 5 after police were called to the Cadillac Ranch, where 39-year-old Jesse Barner-Walton, of Massachusetts, refused to leave the bar.
Police were in the process of giving Barner-Walton a ride when he made several 9-1-1 calls from the backseat.
He was later arrested and charged with misuse of the 9-1-1 system, and interfering with an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.