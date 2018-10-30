HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police have arrested a man who was caught on video being inappropriate inside a cemetery.
Officers found 50-year-old William Payne at the Ancient Burial Ground Cemetery on Gold Street.
The person who called police showed officers a video of the lewd activities, which were in full view of the busy streets in the area.
Police say Payne is a registered sex offender and had no explanation for the activities.
