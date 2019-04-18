HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Hartford police arrested a teen charged in connection with a triple shooting that happened earlier this week.
Three people were shot in Hartford a little before 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of Bedford and Brook streets.
Police said the victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
On Thursday, police said they arrested 18-year-old Mekhi Thompson on an unrelated narcotics investigation.
He’s now being charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit assault, first-degree assault, and carrying a pistol without a permit.
Thompson is being held on a $750,000 bond.
