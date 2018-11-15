NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A man sent North Haven officers on a chase Thursday morning after police said he robbed a bank.
The robbery was reported just before 9 a.m. at the TD Bank on Washington Avenue.
Police said 27-year-old Bryan Wolfe stole less than $1,000 in cash and drove off in a white Mercedes.
Officers then quickly caught up with him.
He was charged with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree larceny, first-degree threatening, engaging officers in pursuit, and reckless driving.
He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.