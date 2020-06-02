HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of 34-year-old Ceasar Sanchez of Hartford.
On Tuesday, police arrested 36-year-old Carlos Escobar.
He’s accused of fatally stabbing Sanchez late Saturday night, while in the area of Bond Street.
Police had been called to the area for the report of a fight and injured person.
That’s when they found Sanchez suffering from a stab wound to the neck.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
Escobar was charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.
