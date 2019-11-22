WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A New Britain man is facing animal cruelty charges following a traffic stop.
Police said they pulled over Patryk Sochocki after he was found to be driving erratically in Willington last month.
When the trooper went up to Sochocki’s vehicle, he found drug paraphernalia and clear signs of animal cruelty happening inside, police said.
Specific details were not immediately available.
Police said Sochocki failed a series of field sobriety tests and was arrested.
The 25-year-old was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, cruelty to animals, drug paraphernalia, and failure to drive in a proper lane.
He was released on a $5,000 bond.
