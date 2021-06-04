HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A West Hartford man is facing charges after the vehicle he was driving struck a state police cruiser early Friday morning.
The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on I-91 north near exit 32.
Police said 57-year-old Richard Harris was reportedly operating under the influence when the car he was driving hit the driver’s side of the cruiser.
The cruiser was traveling through a construction pattern at the time with its emergency lights activated.
The trooper and K9 partner were not injured in the crash.
Harris was arrested and charged with operating under the influence in a construction zone, failure to maintain a proper lane in a construction zone, and failure to obey an officer’s signal in a construction zone.
He was released on a $500 bond and is expected to appear in court later this month.
