ORANGE, CT (WFSB) -- Police in Orange arrested a man accused of cutting a hole in the roof of Target to break in.
It happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning when police were notified about a burglary in progress at Target on Boston Post Road.
Officers arrested 20-year-old Shkodran Jahiu, of Bronx, NY.
A second reported suspect was not located.
Police discovered the suspects used a ladder to get to the roof of the building, where they cut a hole in the roof.
The forced their way through the sheet rock ceiling of the business, and tried to get into an ATM by using a sledgehammer and pry bar.
Jahiu was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.
He’s being held on a $500,000 bond and is set to face a judge on Friday.
The investigation is ongoing.
