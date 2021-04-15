MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Berlin man is facing charges, accused of breaking into the home of a woman he was ordered to not have contact with.
Colin McBriarty, 31, was arrested during the early morning hours on Wednesday and charged with home invasion, breach of peace, interfering with police officers, six counts of violation of a protective order, failure to submit to fingerprints, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Berlin police contacted Meriden police, asking them to do a welfare check at a home.
This request was made after Berlin police discovered McBriarty had cut off his monitoring bracelet that he was required to wear.
The monitoring bracelet stems from numerous violent domestic incidents involving a woman who lives in Meriden. There are even six protective court orders in place to protect the woman from McBriarty.
Officers responded to the woman’s home and noticed a basement light on and that a screen was missing from a window.
They also heard loud crashes and bangs coming from inside the home.
As officers were knocking on the door, McBriarty stuck his head out an upstairs window.
Officers tried to communicate with him, asking him to come outside peacefully, but he didn’t.
While this was happening, the woman inside the home called Meriden police to say she was hiding in a closet, fearing for her life.
That’s when officers forced their way into the house.
They found McBriarty had barricaded himself inside a laundry room, but after a few minutes, officers were able to convince him to come out.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and was later taken into custody.
McBriarty was held on a $250,000 bond.
The woman was not injured in this incident. Police said that was due to the fact that Berlin police contacted Meriden officers immediately, and that officers acted quickly.
Later, police discovered that McBriarty got into the house by kicking in one of the home’s doors that had a swinging pet door built into it.
