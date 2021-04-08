NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a tow truck overnight.
It happened just after 1 a.m. on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, near Lamberton Street.
The man who was struck was taken to the hospital where he died.
Police said the tow truck driver stayed at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6316.
