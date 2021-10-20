HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man has died after being hit by a car in Hartford Tuesday morning.
It happened just before 7 a.m. in the area of 1975 Main St.
When police arrived, they found a 52-year-old man in the road with serious injuries.
The driver of the car involved remained at the scene.
The man was taken to the hospital where he died later that night.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
